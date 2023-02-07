Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from internationals on Tuesday, drawing a line under a career that yielded more than 8,000 runs across formats. A hard-hitting opening batsman and limited overs specialist, the 36-year-old retired from the ODI team in September and took time over the home summer to decide on his T20 future after Australia's World Cup title defence ended before the semi-finals.

Soccer-Flamengo won't take Al Hilal lightly in Club World Cup semis, coach says

Flamengo will not make the mistake of looking past Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in their Club World Cup semi-final on Tuesday and will give the challenge the attention it deserves, manager Vitor Pereira said on Monday. Since FIFA changed the Intercontinental Cup, a competition played by the winners of the European Cup and Copa Libertadores, to a new format including clubs from other continents, the South American sides have lost five times in the semis.

Soccer-Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch

Leeds United have sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch with the team languishing 17th in the table, one place above the relegation zone, the Premier League club said on Monday. Marsch joined Leeds in February 2022, replacing Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa and secured the club's top-flight survival on the final day of last season.

Motor racing-F1 seat means more time in the gym for Sargeant

Logan Sargeant has not let his new status as a Formula One driver go to his head as he prepares for a race debut with Williams in Bahrain next month. The 22-year-old American is instead doing his best to stay grounded.

Boxing-Former heavyweight champion Joshua to return to ring in April

Britain's former twice world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will make his ring return in London on April 1 against American Jermaine Franklin, promoters Matchroom and DAZN said on Monday. The fight at the 02 Arena will be the first time in nearly seven years that Joshua, 33, has fought without a world title at stake.

Soccer-Premier League charges Man City over alleged financial rule breaches

The Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group. The referral came weeks before the expected publication of a government white paper set to recommend the establishment of an independent regulator in English soccer to deal with the game's finances, club ownership and corporate governance.

Soccer-Struggling Hoffenheim sack manager Breitenreiter

TSG Hoffenheim have parted ways with manager Andre Breitenreiter, the Bundesliga side announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle. Hoffenheim have only picked up seven points from 13 games and are 14th in the league standings with 19 points, three above the relegation playoff spot.

France's fastest female sailor loses place in Vendee Globe after becoming mother

French sailor Clarisse Cremer lost her sponsor for the 2024 Vendee Globe round-the-world sailing race after recently becoming a mother, sparking howls of protest and a condemnation by France's sports minister. The 33-year old - who in 2021 set the record for the fastest circumnavigation by a woman - was dropped as skipper by sponsor Banque Populaire as the bank feared that under new regulations she would not be allowed to start in the 2024-25 race.

Soccer-Former Newcastle winger Atsu missing after Turkey earthquake

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu is among those missing after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay, Turkey, following Monday's huge earthquake. He scored a 97th minute winner for Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor on Sunday night as they beat Kasımpasa 1-0, but just hours later was reported missing following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down whole apartment blocks in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

NFL-Brady says he will start Fox Sports broadcasting career in 2024

Recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady said on Monday he will make his highly-anticipated debut as a lead NFL analyst with Fox Sports in the fall of 2024. Speaking during an appearance on Fox Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", the seven-times Super Bowl champion said he will use the time off to focus on other aspects of his life before beginning preparations for his broadcasting career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)