Left Menu

India suffer 44-run defeat against Australia in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match

In reply, India quickly slumped to 22 for four. Darcie Brown claimed three wickets in her first two overs, while Ash Gardner's off-spin also picked up a pair of wickets. As a result of Brown's early barrage, India stumbled to 22/4.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 08:26 IST
India suffer 44-run defeat against Australia in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match
Australia beat India by 44-run in Women's T20 WC warm-up match (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India suffered a 44-run defeat against Australia in a warmup match on Monday here at Newlands. As so often, Australia's depth came to the fore as they got out of a hole to beat India by a comfortable margin.

In reply, India quickly slumped to 22 for four. Darcie Brown claimed three wickets in her first two overs, while Ash Gardner's off-spin also picked up a pair of wickets. As a result of Brown's early barrage, India stumbled to 22/4. Deepti Sharma's 19* was the best from an Indian batting standpoint, though could not find a partner to join her in a last-gasp comeback.

Earlier, a returning Shikha Pandey made a similar impression to Brown, removing Meg Lanning for a duck, before taking the scalp of Tahlia McGrath for just two. To compound matters, Ellyse Perry was run out cheaply for Australia's third, as Beth Mooney and Gardner attempted to rescue the innings. Mooney's 28 helped the cause, as well as Gardner who fell as Australia's fourth wicket, with Pooja Vastrakar claiming the all-rounder. Shikha Pandey claimed the figures of two for nine including Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath's wickets.

India looked to have cornered Australia at 79/8, only for Wareham and Jonassen to put on 50 inside five overs. Australia finished 129/8 from their 20 overs after at one stage struggling at 10/3. It took a ninth-wicket stand of 50 between Georgia Wareham (32 not out) and Jess Jonassen (22 not out) to take them to a respectable 129 for eight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023