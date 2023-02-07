Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals after "amazing ride"; Golf-Rose eyes Ryder Cup return after first PGA Tour win in four years and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals after "amazing ride"

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from internationals on Tuesday, drawing a line under a career that yielded two World Cup trophies and more than 8,000 runs across formats. A hard-hitting opening batsman and keen tactician, the amiable 36-year-old bows out as one of his country's greatest limited-overs players and as the captain who delivered Australia a first global T20 title in the United Arab Emirates in 2021.

Golf-Rose eyes Ryder Cup return after first PGA Tour win in four years

Britain's Justin Rose has set his sights on making a push for Europe's Ryder Cup team for this year's event in Rome after he ended a four-year wait for a PGA Tour victory by winning the weather-delayed Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Monday. Former world number one and 2013 U.S. Open champion Rose, 42, carded a final-round 66 to end the week on 18 under par, recording a three-shot victory after the final round was suspended on Sunday because of darkness.

NBA-LeBron chasing wins, not record, teammates say

LeBron James may be on the verge of breaking one of the most coveted records in sports, but his teammates said his focus is on helping the Lakers climb in the standings and not the 36 points he needs to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. The mood was relaxed as practice wrapped up on a sunsoaked Southern California day, but the large number of reporters on hand made it clear that excitement to see James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 38,387 points was intensifying.

Boxing-Former heavyweight champion Joshua to return to ring in April

Britain's former twice world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will make his ring return in London on April 1 against American Jermaine Franklin, promoters Matchroom and DAZN said on Monday. The fight at the 02 Arena will be the first time in nearly seven years that Joshua, 33, has fought without a world title at stake.

Rangers hire former 2B Ian Kinsler as special assistant

The Texas Rangers named their former longtime second baseman and four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler as a special assistant to the general manager on Monday. Kinsler, 40, will assist GM Chris Young in "many facets of baseball operations," the team said in a release.

Soccer-Premier League charges Man City over alleged financial rule breaches

The Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group. The referral came weeks before the expected publication of a government white paper set to recommend the establishment of an independent regulator in English soccer to deal with the game's finances, club ownership and corporate governance.

Cavaliers use balanced attack to rout Wizards

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Washington Wizards 114-91 on Monday. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points and Evan Mobley added 16 for Cleveland, which has won three in a row for the first time since Dec. 31-Jan. 4. Isaac Okoro scored 12 points and Caris LeVert had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Reports: Sean Payton to earn $17M to $20M per year

The Denver Broncos are making Sean Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in NFL history with a contract worth somewhere between $17 million and $20 million per season, 9News and NBC Sports reported. Payton was introduced by the Broncos on Monday.

Soccer-Former Newcastle winger Atsu missing after Turkey earthquake

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu is among those missing after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay, Turkey, following Monday's huge earthquake. He scored a 97th minute winner for Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor on Sunday night as they beat Kasımpasa 1-0, but just hours later was reported missing following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down whole apartment blocks in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

NFL-Brady says he will start Fox Sports broadcasting career in 2024

Recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady said on Monday he will make his highly-anticipated debut as a lead NFL analyst with Fox Sports in the fall of 2024. Speaking during an appearance on Fox Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", the seven-times Super Bowl champion said he will use the time off to focus on other aspects of his life before beginning preparations for his broadcasting career.

