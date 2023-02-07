Left Menu

Sania and partner Bethanie crash out of Abu Dhabi Open in first round

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 07-02-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 10:54 IST
Sania and partner Bethanie crash out of Abu Dhabi Open in first round
Sania Mirza. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a straight-set defeat against the pair of Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open here.

The Sania-Bethanie duo lost 3-6 4-6 to their Belgian-German opponents in the match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes Monday night to make an early exit from the tournament.

Sania, a six-time Grand Slam winner, is set to retire from professional tennis after playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships beginning February 19.

Last month, Sania and Rohan Bopanna had finished runners-up in the mixed doubles in the Australian Open in Melbourne as they lost to Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final. That match was the last time Sania featured in a Grand Slam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023