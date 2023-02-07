Are Arsenal Now Strolling to the Premier League Title?

We are now halfway through the current 2022/23 English Premier League season, and Arsenal is sitting 5 points clear at the top of the table with 50 points after 19 games played.

The question being asked here is, are Arsenal now strolling to their first Premier League title since the iconic ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003/04? Find out more right here.

Can Arsenal really win the Premier League this season?

The only team that can get in the way of Arsenal’s title-winning dream this year is Arsenal. They currently have one or two games in hand of the top five, but a lot could go wrong.

To better understand just how likely the Gunners can win the English Premier League, the best thing to do would be to check the latest odds at today’s best betting UK sites, such as the official Unibet Sports betting website.

The good news for Arsenal fans is that they are the current favourites to win the 2022/23 EPL season, and they are also the favourites to win the Europa League.

A closer look at the odds

Arsenal is currently priced, on average, at around 4/5 in favour of winning the Premier League outright (based on UK fractional odds). This equates to -125 in American/moneyline odds and 1.80 in European decimal odds.

It also means that the implied probability rate of Arsenal winning the Premier League stands at a whopping 55.60%. Therefore, if you place, for example, a $/€/£50.00 bet right now with these odds, and then Arsenal go on to win, the total returns you receive would be $/€/£90.00. This includes your initial $/€/£50.00 stake returned, plus a $/€/£40.00 profit.

More Premier League outright winner odds

Here are some more odds for the next five other teams that also have a slim chance of winning the league. They include the following teams:

Manchester City – 13/10 (which is 130 in American/moneyline odds, or 2.30 in decimal odds), with a 43.50% chance of winning. Therefore, a $/€/£50 bet with these odds would see a return of $/€/£115.00 ($/€/£50 stake + $/€/£65.00 profit)

Manchester United – 33/1 (3300 in American/moneyline odds, or 2.30 in decimal odds), with only a 2.90% chance of winning. Therefore, a $/€/£50 bet with these odds would see a return of $/€/£1,700.00 ($/€/£50 stake + $/€/£1,650.00 profit)

Newcastle United – 66/1 (6600 in American/moneyline odds, or 67.00 in decimal odds), with only a 1.50% chance of winning. Therefore, a $/€/£50 bet with these odds would see a return of $/€/£3,350.00 ($/€/£50 stake + $/€/£3,300.00 profit)

Liverpool – 250/1 (25,000 in American/moneyline odds, or 251.00 in decimal odds), with only a 0.40% chance of winning. Therefore, a $/€/£50 bet with these odds would see a return of $/€/£12,550.00 ($/€/£50 stake + $/€/£12,500.00 profit)

In other words, a safe bet would be Arsenal. However, with that in mind, you must always try and remember in sports betting that no matter how sure the odds might appear, no bet is guaranteed.

Upcoming Fixtures

On Saturday, February 4th, Arsenal travel to Goodison Park to play Everton in an early kick-off (12:30 pm). They host Brentford at home on February 11th, and then on February 15th, they are at home again to Manchester City.

On February 18th, they are away to Aston Villa, and then on February 25th, they are also home to Leicester City. So far, they have played 19 games, won 16, drawn 2, and lost only 1, and they have scored 45 goals and let in just 16.

The Gunners will be hoping to keep up their fine form, and if they carry on as they have recently, there’s a very good chance they could secure their first Premier League title in almost twenty years.

