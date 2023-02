FACTBOX-Cricket-India v Australia test series

Following are facts and figures ahead of the four-match test series between India and Australia which begins on Thursday: FIXTURES

First test: Feb. 9-13, Nagpur Second test: Feb. 17-21, New Delhi

Third test: March 1-5, Dharamsala Fourth test: March 9-13, Ahmedabad

* Play begins 0400 GMT/0930 local INDIA

World ranking: 2 Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Rahul Dravid Top-ranked batsman: Rohit Sharma (10)

Top-ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (4) India squad for first two tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

AUSTRALIA World ranking: 1

Captain: Pat Cummins Coach: Andrew McDonald

Top-ranked batsman: Marnus Labuschagne (1) Top-ranked bowler: Pat Cummins (1)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Test series: 27 India wins: 10

Australia wins: 12 Draws: 5

LAST THREE SERIES 2020-21: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-test series in Australia

2018-19: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-test series in Australia 2016-17: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-test series in India

