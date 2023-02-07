Rugby-Winger Habosi sacked by Fijian Drua for 'high level' misconduct
Winger Vinaya Habosi, who had an outstanding debut season for Fijian Drua last year, was sacked by the Super Rugby team on Tuesday for a "high level" breach of their code of conduct. The 23-year-old former firefighter, whose pace and power made him a handful for defences throughout his first campaign and earned him a Fiji call-up, had his contract terminated with immediate effect.
"The decision was made after careful consideration, and full due process was accorded to Vinaya throughout the process," the club said in a statement. "The Fijian Drua will not comment further on this matter."
The loss of Habosi, who carried for the fifth highest number of metres in Super Rugby last year, is a major blow to the Drua just a couple of weeks before the start of the new campaign. Media reports had linked Habosi with a move to a French club at the end of the Super Rugby season.
