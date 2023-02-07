Sports News Roundup: Golf-Rose eyes Ryder Cup return after first PGA Tour win in four years; NBA-LeBron chasing wins, not record, teammates say and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Rose eyes Ryder Cup return after first PGA Tour win in four years

Britain's Justin Rose has set his sights on making a push for Europe's Ryder Cup team for this year's event in Rome after he ended a four-year wait for a PGA Tour victory by winning the weather-delayed Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Monday. Former world number one and 2013 U.S. Open champion Rose, 42, carded a final-round 66 to end the week on 18 under par, recording a three-shot victory after the final round was suspended on Sunday because of darkness.

NBA-LeBron chasing wins, not record, teammates say

LeBron James may be on the verge of breaking one of the most coveted records in sports, but his teammates said his focus is on helping the Lakers climb in the standings and not the 36 points he needs to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. The mood was relaxed as practice wrapped up on a sunsoaked Southern California day, but the large number of reporters on hand made it clear that excitement to see James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 38,387 points was intensifying.

NBA roundup: Warriors' Klay Thompson bombs in 12 treys

Klay Thompson bombed in an NBA season-high 12 3-pointers en route to 42 points, Jordan Poole aided the cause with a career-best 12 assists and the Golden State Warriors didn't miss Stephen Curry's offense in a 141-114 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in San Francisco. Thompson shot 12-for-16 from beyond the arc, becoming just the second player in NBA history with 12 or more threes in multiple games. Thompson holds the NBA record for 3-pointers in a game with 14.

Cavaliers use balanced attack to rout Wizards

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Washington Wizards 114-91 on Monday. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points and Evan Mobley added 16 for Cleveland, which has won three in a row for the first time since Dec. 31-Jan. 4. Isaac Okoro scored 12 points and Caris LeVert had 10 points and eight rebounds.

NFL-Super Bowl Opening Night brings back eclectic style after hiatus

The National Football League's Super Bowl Opening Night returned in full force on Monday in Phoenix, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepared to face off for their sport's ultimate prize. The annual media spectacle regularly draws thousands of rabid fans and a packed house of reporters, but had been forced to go on hiatus from 2021-22 over COVID-19 concerns, with players meeting with members of the media via Zoom instead.

NHL roundup: Devils blow lead, top Canucks in OT

Jesper Bratt scored a power-play goal with 42 seconds left in overtime Monday night for the New Jersey Devils, who squandered a three-goal, second-period lead before edging the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in Newark, N.J. Andrei Kuzmenko was whistled for hooking Bratt with 1:19 left to set up the game-winning man advantage. Bratt, stationed in the right faceoff circle, took a no-look pass from Jack Hughes and fired a shot well beyond the glove of Canucks goalie Collin Delia.

NFL-'Kelce Bowl' clash of brothers set to make Super Bowl history

"Kelce Bowl" buzz descended on Phoenix as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prepare to make history on Sunday when they become the first brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl. At the Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, where throngs of fans packed the Footprint Center, the fraternal fracas was on the tip of every reporter's tongue.

Soccer-Former Newcastle winger Atsu missing after Turkey earthquake

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu is among those missing after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay, Turkey, following Monday's huge earthquake. He scored a 97th minute winner for Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor on Sunday night as they beat Kasımpasa 1-0, but just hours later was reported missing following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down whole apartment blocks in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

Cricket-First class Finch bows out in altered landscape

Aaron Finch, who called time on his international career on Tuesday, had his first brush with the elite stars of the global game when he faced Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly in 2007. The Indians were in whites but this was not a test match but a first-class match between Finch's state side, Victoria, and the touring test squad at Melbourne's suburban Junction Oval.

NFL-Brady says he will start Fox Sports broadcasting career in 2024

Recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady said on Monday he will make his highly-anticipated debut as a lead NFL analyst with Fox Sports in the fall of 2024. Speaking during an appearance on Fox Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", the seven-times Super Bowl champion said he will use the time off to focus on other aspects of his life before beginning preparations for his broadcasting career.

