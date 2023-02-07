Left Menu

Goa National Games on track, slated for November: state sports minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:07 IST
Goa National Games on track, slated for November: state sports minister
Goa is on track to host the 37th National Games in the first week of November, state's sports minister Govind Gaude said after his meeting with the Indian Olympic Association top-brass here on Tuesday.

A four-member team led by Gaude met IOA president PT Usha, vice president Gagan Narang, joint-secretary Kalyan Choubey among others. Taking the international sports calendar into consideration (from September 23-October 8), Goa is considering organising the National Games from first week of November and the exact dates would be announced soon, Gaude said in an IOA statement.

''The Games logo will be launched on April 15 and an IOA delegation will soon visit Goa to evaluate the readiness and finalise the technical requirements for conducting each sport very shortly,'' added the IOA release.

Gujarat hosted the last edition of the Games in September-October last year.

