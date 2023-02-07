Sports News Roundup: Record 50.4 million Americans to bet on Super Bowl; Devils blow lead, top Canucks in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was reported missing in Turkey's Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.

NFL-Record 50.4 million Americans to bet on Super Bowl

A record 50.4 million American adults, or about 20% of the population, are expected to bet $16 billion on Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the American Gaming Association said on Tuesday. The number of American adults planning to bet on the NFL's title game is up 61% from a survey conducted last year by the trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, while the value of wagers is more than double last year's estimates.

Olympics-Nordic countries jointly oppose Russian, Belarusian sports participation

The Nordic Olympic Committees wrote to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday to reiterate their opposition to Russian and Belarusian athletes being allowed to take part in international sports. The IOC said last month that athletes from Russia and Belarus might be allowed to earn slots for the Olympic Games in Paris next year through Asian qualifying.

Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault takes men's combined gold at worlds

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault won the men's combined event at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France on Tuesday after two solid runs saw him finish in first and third place in the super-G and slalom respectively. Pinturault was one of the favourites after winning seven of the last 10 combined races in the World Cup before it was discontinued in 2020.

Soccer-Absences no excuse for Man United not winning, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted he will not make any excuses if his side fail to beat struggling Leeds United at home in the Premier League on Wednesday even though they are without a number of key players. United's midfield linchpin Casemiro is suspended for the next three matches after being sent off in Saturday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, while midfielder Scott McTominay and forwards Anthony Martial and Antony will miss the game with injuries.

Olympics-Inconceivable for Russian athletes to come to Paris 2024 in war time - Paris mayor

There should be no Russian delegation at the Paris 2024 Olympics as long as the Ukraine war is ongoing, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Tuesday. "It is not conceivable (for Russian athletes) to march as if nothing had happened, to have a delegation come to Paris to march while the bombs are still raining down on Ukraine," she told France Info radio.

NFL-Super Bowl Opening Night brings back eclectic style after hiatus

The National Football League's Super Bowl Opening Night returned in full force on Monday in Phoenix, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepared to face off for their sport's ultimate prize. The annual media spectacle regularly draws thousands of rabid fans and a packed house of reporters, but had been forced to go on hiatus from 2021-22 over COVID-19 concerns, with players meeting with members of the media via Zoom instead.

NHL roundup: Devils blow lead, top Canucks in OT

Jesper Bratt scored a power-play goal with 42 seconds left in overtime Monday night for the New Jersey Devils, who squandered a three-goal, second-period lead before edging the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in Newark, N.J. Andrei Kuzmenko was whistled for hooking Bratt with 1:19 left to set up the game-winning man advantage. Bratt, stationed in the right faceoff circle, took a no-look pass from Jack Hughes and fired a shot well beyond the glove of Canucks goalie Collin Delia.

NFL-'Kelce Bowl' clash of brothers set to make Super Bowl history

"Kelce Bowl" buzz descended on Phoenix as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prepare to make history on Sunday when they become the first brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl. At the Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, where throngs of fans packed the Footprint Center, the fraternal fracas was on the tip of every reporter's tongue.

Motor racing-China's Zhou says FIA got driver statement move wrong

China's first and only Formula One race driver Guanyu Zhou added his voice to the sport's freedom of speech controversy on Tuesday by saying the governing FIA had made a wrong move. The Paris-based FIA updated its International Sporting Code last December with a clause requiring prior written permission for drivers to make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments" at races.

(With inputs from agencies.)