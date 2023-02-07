Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig's Orban to donate stem cells, doubtful for Union game

RB Leipzig's Willi Orban will become a stem cell donor for a blood cancer patient with a procedure on Wednesday and is doubtful for Saturday's Bundesliga match against second-placed Union Berlin, the club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:18 IST
Soccer-Leipzig's Orban to donate stem cells, doubtful for Union game
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

RB Leipzig's Willi Orban will become a stem cell donor for a blood cancer patient with a procedure on Wednesday and is doubtful for Saturday's Bundesliga match against second-placed Union Berlin, the club said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old German-born Hungary defender has been on the German national bone marrow donor registry for the past six years and was recently found as a match for a blood cancer patient.

"He could now give another human being a second chance," the club said in a statement. Orban, who has missed training since Sunday to prepare with special injections, will undergo the harvesting procedure on Wednesday.

Leipzig said it was unclear if he would feature in their league match against Union. "I without a doubt wanted to make the donation as soon as possible," Orban said. "I have the chance to potentially save another person’s life with very little effort. It was a no brainer. I hope my donation will help the recipient to recover from their illness.

"I might of course miss the Union game but even with my sporting ambitions, football is of secondary importance," he added. Leipzig are in fourth place on 36 points, three behind Union and four off leaders Bayern Munich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023