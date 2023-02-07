Left Menu

IPL: Gujarat Titans conduct short training camp in Ahmedabad

Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Mavi, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Abhinav Manohar and B Sai Sudharsan attended the training camp

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:22 IST
IPL: Gujarat Titans conduct short training camp in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra with pacer Shivam Mavi in training camp in Ahmedabad (Image: Gujarat Titans media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, conducted a short pre-season camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 3 to February 7. The camp was attended by some members of the support staff and seven Indian players. Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Mavi, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Abhinav Manohar and B Sai Sudharsan attended the training camp. The camp was conducted under the supervision of Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, and Head Coach Ashish Nehra. "The Tata IPL 2023 season is less than two months away and this camp was ideal to kick-start our preparations. It was a great opportunity to get some of the players together and spend valuable time training for the season," said Vikram Solanki.

Defending Champions Gujarat won the IPL title in their season debut under the leadership of Hardik Pandya beating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in the final by seven wickets. Gujarat Titans were also the table toppers winning 10 out of 14 matches they played in the league stage.

Gujarat Titans squad ahead of IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023