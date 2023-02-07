IPL: Gujarat Titans conduct short training camp in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, conducted a short pre-season camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 3 to February 7. The camp was attended by some members of the support staff and seven Indian players. Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Mavi, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Abhinav Manohar and B Sai Sudharsan attended the training camp. The camp was conducted under the supervision of Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, and Head Coach Ashish Nehra. "The Tata IPL 2023 season is less than two months away and this camp was ideal to kick-start our preparations. It was a great opportunity to get some of the players together and spend valuable time training for the season," said Vikram Solanki.

Defending Champions Gujarat won the IPL title in their season debut under the leadership of Hardik Pandya beating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in the final by seven wickets. Gujarat Titans were also the table toppers winning 10 out of 14 matches they played in the league stage.

Gujarat Titans squad ahead of IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma. (ANI)

