Soccer-Man City hire Pannick as defence counsel over alleged financial rule breaches

David Pannick, of Blackstone Chambers, will again defend Manchester City after the Premier League brought more than 100 charges against the football club for breaches of financial rules on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 01:18 IST
David Pannick, of Blackstone Chambers, will again defend Manchester City after the Premier League brought more than 100 charges against the football club for breaches of financial rules on Monday. City, the world's highest revenue-generating club last season according to Deloitte, have been referred to an independent commission for alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules stretching from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

Pannick, who recently advised former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an investigation into whether he misled parliament, represented the club in its unsuccessful appeal against the Premier League's dispute resolution system to the Commercial Court and Court of Appeal, as well as in the underlying arbitration in July 2021. Pannick could be paid 80,000 pounds ($96,184) a day, or 400,000 pounds ($480,920) a week, the same rate as Kevin De Bruyne, City's - and the Premier League's - highest paid player, said legal website The Lawyer.

City, who have won the Premier League title six times since being acquired by Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group, would have also allegedly breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information. If proven, at worst the charges could lead to the club's expulsion from the Premier League. ($1 = 0.8317 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

