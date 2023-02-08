Left Menu

Soccer-Al Hilal shock Flamengo with 3-2 win in Club World Cup semi-final

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal stunned South American champions Flamengo to reach Club World Cup final with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday thanks to two penalties from Salem Al Dawsari and a close-range strike from Luciano Vietto. Al Dawsari's perfectly placed spot-kick gave Al Hilal the lead in the first minutes of the match after Matheuzinho tripped Vietto inside the box.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 02:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 02:40 IST
Soccer-Al Hilal shock Flamengo with 3-2 win in Club World Cup semi-final
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal stunned South American champions Flamengo to reach Club World Cup final with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday thanks to two penalties from Salem Al Dawsari and a close-range strike from Luciano Vietto.

Al Dawsari's perfectly placed spot-kick gave Al Hilal the lead in the first minutes of the match after Matheuzinho tripped Vietto inside the box. Pedro equalised for Flamengo with a close-range strike in the 20th minute but Al Hilal regained the lead just before halftime as Al Dawsari again converted from the spot, with Gerson sent off for a second booking after stomping on Vietto in the penalty area.

With Flamengo reduced to 10 men for the entire second half, Al Hilal controlled the tempo and eventually scored the third, when Al Dawsari returned the favour to Vietto, putting the ball on a plate for the Argentinian to score with a point-blank strike. Pedro's close-range range effort in added time was too little to late for Flamengo, who became only the sixth Copa Libertadores champions not to advance to the final.

Al Hilal, the first Saudi side to reach the Club World Cup final, will face the winners of Real Madrid's semi-final against Al Ahly on Wednesday in Rabat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023