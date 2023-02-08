Left Menu

Rugby-Robertson expecting All Blacks coaching announcement

Scott Robertson, widely tipped to succeed Ian Foster as All Blacks coach after this year's World Cup, is expecting an announcement about his future in the New Zealand coaching structure over the next few days.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 03:19 IST
Rugby-Robertson expecting All Blacks coaching announcement

Scott Robertson, widely tipped to succeed Ian Foster as All Blacks coach after this year's World Cup, is expecting an announcement about his future in the New Zealand coaching structure over the next few days. The 48-year-old former loose forward has enjoyed huge success at the Canterbury Crusaders and was lined up to replace Foster when the All Blacks hit a form slump last season.

Foster's job was saved when New Zealand beat South Africa at Ellis Park in August but Robertson is expecting some public announcement of succession planning from New Zealand Rugby before the start of the Super Rugby season. "It's one of those times I'm just waiting for NZR to make the announcements really," Robertson told reporters at the Crusaders' home ground in Christchurch on Wednesday.

"You have conversations in the background, but as an employee and understanding how important you go through clear processes. Hopefully we know in the next few days." Robertson, a former New Zealand under-20s coach, lost out to Foster for the All Blacks job in 2019 but the extraordinary success he has overseen at the Crusaders has earned him plenty offers of job in other countries.

"I've had options, but I've always said, my preference is to be here in New Zealand and coach my country," he added. "I've also been really patient. I think where we are now, that's we're going to deal with, not what's has happened ... the next two weeks is big."

Japan coach Jamie Joseph is a possible other candidate to replace Foster when his contract is up after the World Cup.

