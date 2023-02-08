Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ghana's Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday. Atsu was reported missing in Turkey's Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.

NFL-Record 50.4 million Americans to bet on Super Bowl

A record 50.4 million American adults, or about 20% of the population, are expected to bet $16 billion on Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the American Gaming Association said on Tuesday. The number of American adults planning to bet on the NFL's title game is up 61% from a survey conducted last year by the trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, while the value of wagers is more than double last year's estimates.

NFL-When it comes to the Super Bowl, the show must go on, say experts

When it comes to the Super Bowl the show will go on even if faced with a similar life-threatening on field incident like the one that forced the postponement of a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in January, say industry experts. The most impactful event of the National Football League season was not a do-or-die game but a life-and-death moment when the Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle and needed to have his heart restarted on the field in front of a packed stadium and national television audience.

Motor racing-F1 will never gag any drivers, says Domenicali

Formula One will never gag anyone, chief executive Stefano Domenicali has stated in response to a pre-season controversy between the governing FIA and drivers over 'political' statements and freedom of speech. The Italian, who represents U.S.-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media, told the Guardian newspaper he also expected the sport's Paris-based governing body to clarify its position.

Soccer-Kolo Muani double helps Frankfurt beat Darmstadt 4-2 in German Cup

Eintracht Frankfurt were made to work hard and needed two goals and an assist from in-form forward Randal Kolo Muani to snatch a 4-2 victory over second division leaders Darmstadt 98 and book a spot in the German Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The hosts, who face Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 on Feb. 21, went through after 24-year-old Kolo Muani scored a double having also struck twice in the league on Saturday.

Soccer-Leipzig's Orban to donate stem cells, doubtful for Union game

RB Leipzig's Willi Orban will become a stem cell donor for a blood cancer patient with a procedure on Wednesday and is doubtful for Saturday's Bundesliga match against second-placed Union Berlin, the club said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old German-born Hungary defender has been on the German national bone marrow donor registry for the past six years and was recently found as a match for a blood cancer patient.

Soccer-Man City hire Pannick as defence counsel over alleged financial rule breaches

David Pannick, of Blackstone Chambers, will again defend Manchester City after the Premier League brought more than 100 charges against the football club for breaches of financial rules on Monday. City, the world's highest revenue-generating club last season according to Deloitte, have been referred to an independent commission for alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules stretching from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

NFL-Eagles defense faces ultimate Super Bowl test with Mahomes

A near-historic Philadelphia Eagles pass rush will face the ultimate test on Sunday in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, an MVP favourite with no interest in ceding the Super Bowl spotlight. The Eagles established themselves as a terrifying defensive force in the regular season, punishing opponents with an astonishing 70 sacks, two shy of the NFL record, while allowing the second-fewest yards per game.

NFL-Gronkowski says he would consider retiring with Patriots, if offered

Rob Gronkowski said he would consider retiring with the New England Patriots if he were given the chance, days after owner Robert Kraft publicly made the offer to newly re-retired Tom Brady. Brady picked up six of his seven Super Bowl rings with the Patriots but split with the franchise after the 2019 season to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a brief flirtation with retirement a year ago, he hung up his cleats for good last week.

Soccer-Vlahovic double gives Juventus 3-0 win at Salernitana

Juventus outclassed Salernitana 3-0 on Tuesday in Serie A, with two goals and one assist from striker Dusan Vlahovic helping the visitors move up to 10th place in the standings. The game marked a return to form for Serbian Vlahovic, who has struggled with injuries this season, but made his first league start since October.

