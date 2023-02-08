Strong Indian challenge for International Series Oman golf

A strong Indian contingent led by golfing legends Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa, both of whom have graduated to the Seniors Tours having touched 50, will figure in the inaugural International Series Oman starting here on Friday.

Apart from Jeev and Randhawa, other Indians include Shiv Kapur, Honey Baisoya, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Veer Ahlawat, S Chikkarangappa, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Karandeep Kochhar.

The last Indian to win on the Asian Tour was Bhullar in Indonesia last year.

The field includes 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia besides American Sihwan Kim, last year's Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) winner and 19 out of the top 20 from last year's Merit list are competing, including Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, who claimed the International Series OOM.

Last year's Japan Tour number one Kazuki Higa, Matt Jones from Australia, Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, Englishman Laurie Canter, Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and Chileans Mito Pereira, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Joaquin Niemann are also competing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)