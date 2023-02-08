Left Menu

Strong Indian challenge for International Series Oman golf

PTI | Muscat | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:20 IST
Strong Indian challenge for International Series Oman golf
  • Country:
  • Oman

A strong Indian contingent led by golfing legends Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa, both of whom have graduated to the Seniors Tours having touched 50, will figure in the inaugural International Series Oman starting here on Friday.

Apart from Jeev and Randhawa, other Indians include Shiv Kapur, Honey Baisoya, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Veer Ahlawat, S Chikkarangappa, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Karandeep Kochhar.

The last Indian to win on the Asian Tour was Bhullar in Indonesia last year.

The field includes 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia besides American Sihwan Kim, last year's Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) winner and 19 out of the top 20 from last year's Merit list are competing, including Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, who claimed the International Series OOM.

Last year's Japan Tour number one Kazuki Higa, Matt Jones from Australia, Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, Englishman Laurie Canter, Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and Chileans Mito Pereira, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Joaquin Niemann are also competing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023