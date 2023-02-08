Delegation from National Games hosts Goa meets IOA members

Goa is on track to host the 37th National Games in November this year, assured by the State's Honourable Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Art and Culture, Rural Development, Govind Gaude during his meeting with the Indian Olympics Association members on Tuesday. A four-member delegation from the State of Goa, headed by the Sports Minister Govind Gaude held a meeting with the President, IOA PT Usha in the Olympic Bhawan, New Delhi. Gagan Narang, Vice President Kalyan Choubey, Joint Secretary, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa and Amitabh Sharma, Executive Council members were also present.

The minister was accompanied by Rohit Kadam, Director (Department of Sports & Youth Affairs), Geeta Nagvenkar, Executive Director (Sports Authority of Goa) and Sandeep Martin Warlikar, SAG Officials. Gaude said taking the international sports calendar into consideration (i.e. 23rd September to 8th October 2023) the hosts are considering organising the 37th edition of the prestigious National Games in the 1st week of November 2023. The exact dates of the Games will be announced soon. A delegation will soon be visiting Goa to evaluate the readiness and finalise the technical requirements for conducting each sport very shortly. (ANI)

