Left Menu

Delegation from National Games hosts Goa meets IOA members

A four-member delegation from the State of Goa, headed by the Sports Minister Govind Gaude held a meeting with the President, IOA P.T. Usha in the Olympic Bhawan, New Delhi.Gagan Narang, Vice President Kalyan Choubey, Joint Secretary, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa and Amitabh Sharma, Executive Council members were also present. The Minister was accompanied by Rohit Kadam, Director (Department of Sports & Youth Affairs), Geeta Nagvenkar, Executive Director (Sports Authority of Goa) and Sandeep Martin Warlikar, SAG Officials.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:16 IST
Delegation from National Games hosts Goa meets IOA members
Delegation of National Games hosts Goa meets IOA members (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa is on track to host the 37th National Games in November this year, assured by the State's Honourable Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Art and Culture, Rural Development, Govind Gaude during his meeting with the Indian Olympics Association members on Tuesday. A four-member delegation from the State of Goa, headed by the Sports Minister Govind Gaude held a meeting with the President, IOA PT Usha in the Olympic Bhawan, New Delhi. Gagan Narang, Vice President Kalyan Choubey, Joint Secretary, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa and Amitabh Sharma, Executive Council members were also present.

The minister was accompanied by Rohit Kadam, Director (Department of Sports & Youth Affairs), Geeta Nagvenkar, Executive Director (Sports Authority of Goa) and Sandeep Martin Warlikar, SAG Officials. Gaude said taking the international sports calendar into consideration (i.e. 23rd September to 8th October 2023) the hosts are considering organising the 37th edition of the prestigious National Games in the 1st week of November 2023. The exact dates of the Games will be announced soon. A delegation will soon be visiting Goa to evaluate the readiness and finalise the technical requirements for conducting each sport very shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023