Soccer-Tottenham set to be without injured Lloris - reports

Tottenham Hotspur could be without their goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris for up to eight weeks after he was injured in Sunday's Premier League win over Manchester City. According to media reports on Wednesday, the 36-year-old Frenchman injured his knee ligaments and while he does not require surgery he faces a lengthy lay-off.

Fraser Forster is Lloris's back-up and looks set to have an extended run in the side having made only one Premier League appearance since joining on a free transfer. Lloris's injury would be a blow to Tottenham who are fifth in the Premier League, face a last-16 Champions League tie against AC Milan and are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)