Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham set to be without injured Lloris - reports

Tottenham Hotspur could be without their goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris for up to eight weeks after he was injured in Sunday's Premier League win over Manchester City. Lloris's injury would be a blow to Tottenham who are fifth in the Premier League, face a last-16 Champions League tie against AC Milan and are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:35 IST
Soccer-Tottenham set to be without injured Lloris - reports

Tottenham Hotspur could be without their goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris for up to eight weeks after he was injured in Sunday's Premier League win over Manchester City. According to media reports on Wednesday, the 36-year-old Frenchman injured his knee ligaments and while he does not require surgery he faces a lengthy lay-off.

Fraser Forster is Lloris's back-up and looks set to have an extended run in the side having made only one Premier League appearance since joining on a free transfer. Lloris's injury would be a blow to Tottenham who are fifth in the Premier League, face a last-16 Champions League tie against AC Milan and are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023