PTI | Stellenbosch | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:04 IST
Ghosh sparkles as India beat Bangladesh by 52 runs Women's T20 WC warm-up match

Richa Ghosh smashed an attacking unbeaten 91 as India defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in a warm-up match ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, India made an imposing 183 for 5 riding on Ghosh's exploits with the bat and then restricted Bangladesh to 131 for 8.

Coming on to bat at No 4, Ghosh's knock came off just 56 balls with the help of three boundaries and nine hits over the fence.

Besides Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues made a fluent 27-ball 41 during which she hit six fours and a six.

India, however, did not have the best of starts, losing three wickets for 35 runs with Yastika Bhatia (10), U-19 T20 World Cup-winning team skipper Shafali Verma (9) and Harleen Deol (10) all departing cheaply.

Ghosh then took the attack to the opposition along with Rodrigues, adding quick 92 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the platform for India's imposing total.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter picked up two wickets for Bangladesh.

In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never looked to be in the hunt.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with a 36-ball 40, while opener Murshida Khatun made 32.

Leg-break bowler Devika Vaidya (2/21) scalped two wickets for India, while Shafali (1/13), Radha Yadav (1/17), Deepti Sharma (1/15), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/20) and Anjali Sarvani (1/22) picked up a wicket each.

The Women's T20 World Cup begins in Cape Town on Friday and India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

