Sports News Roundup: Thunder spoil LeBron James' record night; Jabeur pulls out of Doha, Dubai to have minor surgery and more

NBA-'King James' claims throne as all-time leading scorer

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot late in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 'King James', who entered the game needing 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387, sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy when the ball splashed through the net, raising his arms in triumph as his team mates embraced him.

Olympics-Svitolina hopes Ukraine will not have to boycott Paris Games

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said on Wednesday she hoped her country would not have to follow through on its threat to boycott the 2024 Olympics over the participation of Russians and Belarusians as neutrals. Russians have competed as neutrals in the past three Olympics as punishment for state-backed doping, but Ukraine hopes to secure widespread international support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Games.

NBA roundup: Thunder spoil LeBron James' record night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James owned the spotlight Tuesday by setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, although the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder left their mark on the proceedings by earning a 133-130 victory. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points on a fallaway jumper from just beyond the free-throw line with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 38 points in the game to give him 38,390 in his 20-year-career.

Alpine skiing-Bassino pips Shiffrin to win Super-G gold

Italy's Marta Bassino edged out American Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women's Super-G gold at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, winning the title by 0.11 seconds. While Shiffrin was able to upgrade her bronze medal from the 2021 championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, she was unable to match Bassino's pace.

NHL roundup: Sharks end Lightning's record home win streak

Timo Meier scored on a feed from Erik Karlsson in overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied past Tampa Bay 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Lightning's franchise-record, 12-game home winning streak. The Sharks controlled play for most of the three-on-three session, and Karlsson helped the visitors post their second straight win with a slick diagonal pass that Meier easily netted at 2:19.

Tennis-Jabeur pulls out of Doha, Dubai to have minor surgery

World number three Ons Jabeur has pulled out of WTA tournaments in Doha and Dubai later this month after opting to have minor surgery, the 28-year-old said on Wednesday. "In order to take care of my health situation. My medical team have decided that I need to get a minor surgery in order to be able to be back on the courts and perform well," Jabeur, last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up, said on Instagram.

NBA-LeBron rewrites playbook on athlete activism on way to the top

LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record on Tuesday, adding another line in the history books as he bats aside a code of silence pressed upon famous athletes to remain apolitical in order to maintain broad appeal. Three decades after Michael Jordan famously quipped "Republicans buy sneakers too," basketball's new "Greatest of All Time" is taking a new approach as his sport's preeminent figure.

NBA-The 'Chosen One' fulfils destiny as James claims scoring record

Hailed as the "Chosen One" while still in high school, LeBron James always appeared destined to become the National Basketball Association's all-time leading scorer and claim a record he once believed would never be touched. That seemingly inevitable moment arrived on Tuesday.

Soccer-Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United - Daily Mail

Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

NBA-LeBron reignites 'GOAT' debate after breaking NBA scoring record

The debate over who is the NBA's greatest player of all time may never be settled but some observers could finally be willing to give LeBron James the edge over Michael Jordan after he broke one of the game's most sacred records this week. Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's nearly 40-year-old record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday is one of the most notable statistical achievements of the modern era and a testament to James' sustained dominance.

