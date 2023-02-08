Left Menu

Rugby-Youngs left out of England squad for Italy clash

Wing Henry Arundell is expected to take Watson's place while Alex Mitchell, who has one cap for England, was one of two scrumhalves named by Borthwick along with Jack van Poortvliet. Slade and Arundell, who scored a try on his England debut last year, have recovered from injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:38 IST
England scrumhalf Ben Youngs has been omitted from Steve Borthwick's 29-man squad for Sunday's Six Nations game against Italy with Ben Curry and Anthony Watson also left out. Youngs is England's most-capped men's player with 122 appearances and when fit he has always been in the squad since the 2014 Six Nations.

Curry was named in the starting lineup that lost 29-23 to Scotland in the tournament opener at Twickenham and Watson came on as a replacement. Centre Henry Slade and flanker Jack Willis were included in the squad. Wing Henry Arundell is expected to take Watson's place while Alex Mitchell, who has one cap for England, was one of two scrumhalves named by Borthwick along with Jack van Poortvliet.

Slade and Arundell, who scored a try on his England debut last year, have recovered from injuries. England are fifth in the standings with one point -- the same as Italy but below Sunday's opponents who were narrowly beaten by defending champions France last weekend.

ENGLAND SQUAD FORWARDS

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps) Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 96 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 10 caps) Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 14 caps) Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 73 caps) Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 9 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 63 caps) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 15 caps)

David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 57 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 75 caps) Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 6 caps) BACKS

Henry Arundell (London Irish, 3 caps) Owen Farrell (Saracens, 102 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, 1 cap)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 8 caps) Max Malins (Saracens, 15 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 52 caps) Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 18 caps) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps) Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)

