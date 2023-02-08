I-League: Every Match crucial as RoundGlass Punjab takes on Gokulam Kerala FC

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will face defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC on Thursday in a crucial encounter as the fight for the title is getting tense after each round. Both teams are title contenders and this match promises to be an exciting affair in the Round 16 fixture of the I-League 2022- 23 season which will be played here at the EMS Corporation Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 PM. RGPFC lost crucial points in their last two matches against Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi FC. They played a six-goal thriller against Kenkre FC at Mumbai and were pegged back by an injury-time equaliser against Sudeva Delhi in New Delhi. RGPFC will look to commit no mistakes as each point is important in the title race. Gokulam Kerala will be looking to come back from their shock defeat against NEROCA and also avenge their reverse fixture defeat to RGPFC.

"We are against a top side and will need to be on top of our game to secure three points. We need to maintain our concentration levels till the end of the match and execute the plans in the game. As we are going to the end of the championship, it is important for both sides to secure three points and the crowd will hopefully witness a very good match", said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference. RGPFC will have to play their best game against a strong side who will have the full backing of the home support in the football-crazy region of Kerala. The goal-scoring responsibilities of the team has been on Luka Majcen who has scored 9 goals already and will be ready to face the side which he helped to two back-to-back I League titles. Brandon Vanlalremdika has been the creator in midfield for the away side and they will depend on him to create openings in the Gokulam Kerala defence.

RGPFC forward Luka Majcen during the pre-match press conference said, "It is a good feeling to be back in Kozhikode. I have beautiful memories of the place and the team but now it is a new season, a new club and a new family. We are looking forward for the match tomorrow". RoundGlass Punjab FC won the reverse fixture against Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 last year with Luka Majcen scoring the winner. RGPFC is currently second in the table with 31 points from 15 matches while Gokulam Kerala are third in the table with 24 points from 14 matches. (ANI)

