Soccer-Fulham beat Sunderland in replay to book FA Cup clash with Leeds

After the first encounter finished 1-1, Fulham raced into an early lead through Harry Wilson's fine finish inside the penalty area. Marco Silva's team, who have impressed in their first season back in the English top flight this term, looked to be cruising through to the next round after substitute Andreas Pereira added a second just before the hour mark.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 03:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 03:21 IST
Fulham booked an all-Premier League FA Cup tie with Leeds United after beating second-tier Sunderland 3-2 in their fourth-round replay on Wednesday. After the first encounter finished 1-1, Fulham raced into an early lead through Harry Wilson's fine finish inside the penalty area.

Marco Silva's team, who have impressed in their first season back in the English top flight this term, looked to be cruising through to the next round after substitute Andreas Pereira added a second just before the hour mark. Jack Clarke got the hosts back into the contest with 13 minutes left, however, to give Sunderland fans hope, before Layvin Kurzawa restored Fulham's two-goal lead in the 82nd minute.

Young substitute Jewison Bennette's cool finish in stoppage time ensured a nervy finish for Fulham, but they held on to secure their first victory in five matches in all competitions.

