Left Menu

NFL-Executive director for NFLPA calls for end to Scouting Combine

"It's got to start with players and their agents understanding that the combine today has nothing to do with how fast you run, how high you jump and how much you can lift," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 06:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 06:08 IST
NFL-Executive director for NFLPA calls for end to Scouting Combine

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said on Wednesday that the annual NFL Scouting Combine should be done away with, calling it an "intrusive" experience for aspiring players.

The combine sees top collegiate talent convene each year in Indianapolis, where National Football League teams meet with players and evaluate their mental and physical skills. Widely seen as an essential step toward joining the league, some players in the past have complained of inappropriate questions at team interviews.

Others have seen their draft stock rise - or often fall - over fleeting interactions or brief on-field performances. "We're now in an era where we know exactly how fast these guys can run, how much they can lift, how far they can jump, do all of those things. Why do we insist on them showing up in Indianapolis?" Smith told reporters in Phoenix, ahead of Super Bowl 57.

"It's for the teams to be able to engage in intrusive employment actions that don't exist anywhere else." The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith, the leading executive for the NFL's labor union, said he was in support of Pro Days, where team scouts visit college players on their campuses, and suggested the NFLPA could host Pro Days for schools that don't already have them. "It's got to start with players and their agents understanding that the combine today has nothing to do with how fast you run, how high you jump and how much you can lift," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023