Reus fires Dortmund into German Cup QFs with win in Bochum

Substitute Marco Reus needed just three minutes to fire Borussia Dortmund into the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 2-1 win at local rival Bochum.Reus entered the game in the 67th minute and scored the winning goal in the 70th, tapping the ball into the unguarded net after unselfish play from Jude Bellingham to set him up.That goal came three minutes after Kevin Stger had equalized from the penalty spot for Bochum.Dortmund defender Emre Can opened the scoring just before the break by scoring from his own half.

PTI | Bochum | Updated: 09-02-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 09:36 IST
Marco Reus Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Dortmund defender Emre Can opened the scoring just before the break by scoring from his own half. Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann emerged far from goal near the sideline to make a clearance ahead of Sébastien Haller. The ball landed over the halfway line in the center circle where Can saw his chance and aimed for the empty net. Can waited to see the ball go in despite a desperate chase by the goalkeeper.

Dortmund also needed Gregor Kobel at his best to deny the home team, with Bochum's forwards carving out several opportunities only to be thwarted by the Swiss goalkeeper.

Their perseverance finally paid off when Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was penalized for handball for blocking Anthony Losilla's shot with his arm. After a long VAR review, Stöger equalized from the spot.

Reus then restored the visitors' lead and Dortmund withstood intense pressure to progress.

“Sometimes when you play a good game you don't win the match,” Losilla said. “But we can proud of the game we played.” Nuremberg earlier advanced by beating second-division rival Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

