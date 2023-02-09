Left Menu

Rugby-Cane hopes All Blacks won't be distracted by head coach appointment

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said he hopes the team will not be distracted during the Rugby World Cup while governing body New Zealand Rugby (NZR) goes through the process of appointing a head coach. Japan coach Jamie Joseph is another possible candidate to replace Foster when his contract runs out after the World Cup, which will be held in France from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 10:16 IST
Rugby-Cane hopes All Blacks won't be distracted by head coach appointment
Sam Cane Image Credit: Twitter(@SamCane7)

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said he hopes the team will not be distracted during the Rugby World Cup while governing body New Zealand Rugby (NZR) goes through the process of appointing a head coach. Scott Robertson, widely tipped to succeed Ian Foster after the tournament in France, said on Wednesday he was expecting an announcement to be made soon.

NZR appeared to be caught on the hop by Robertson's comments and later released a statement saying "an announcement about the All Blacks head coach or process is not imminent". Japan coach Jamie Joseph is another possible candidate to replace Foster when his contract runs out after the World Cup, which will be held in France from Sept. 8-Oct. 28. "What gives us the best chance as an All Blacks team of winning the World Cup is having as little off-field distraction as we can so that all the energy can be going into performance and playing," Cane said on Thursday.

"I just think as long as it's dealt with in a way that's least disruptive for the current group so that there's as little off-field distraction as possible. Whether that's before a World Cup or after, that's not up to me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023