Sports News Roundup: Clippers' Tyronn Lue joins USA Basketball coaching staff; Tennis-Bublik smashes three racquets in Montpellier meltdown and more

Clippers' Tyronn Lue joins USA Basketball coaching staff

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is replacing the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball coaching staff. Williams cited family commitments for his decision to step down, managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday.

Tennis-Bublik smashes three racquets in Montpellier meltdown

A raging Alexander Bublik laid waste to three racquets in a row at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Wednesday as the defending champion exited the ATP 250 event in the first round. Bublik, who was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan, lost 4-6 7-6(12) 6-7(3) to local hope Gregoire Barrere.

NFL-Still work to do says Goodell as old problems resurface

With COVID-19 disruptions behind, old issues resurfaced for the National Football League as diversity and concussions were back in the spotlight during Commissioner Roger Goodell's annual Super Bowl news conference on Wednesday. The previous two Super Bowls in Tampa and Los Angeles were both impacted to some degree by the pandemic with Goodell holding last year's state of the league media briefing outdoors as a precaution.

Surfing-Australia's Robinson, Hawaii's Moore win at Pipeline

Australia's Jack Robinson won his fourth world surfing championship tour event on Wednesday, claiming the Billabong Pro Pipeline over Italy's Leonardo Fioravanti, who broke his back at the dangerous wave eight years ago. Olympic and five-times world champion Carissa Moore from Hawaii made the most of the tricky conditions at surfing's most revered location, beating Australia's three-times world champion Tyler Wright in the women's final.

NFL must face class action lawsuit over 'Sunday Ticket' prices

The U.S. National Football League (NFL) must face a $6 billion class action alleging it unlawfully limited televised games and drove up the cost of its "Sunday Ticket" package, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday. Sunday Ticket lets subscribers watch local and out-of-market games on Sunday, while football fans otherwise in any given market can only see a limited number of games.

Alpine skiing-Former world downhill medallist Fanchini dies aged 37

Italian Elena Fanchini, who won the downhill silver medal at the 2005 Alpine skiing world championships, has died aged 37, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said on Wednesday. Fanchini, who took part in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, was forced to withdraw from the 2018 PyeongChang Games after being diagnosed with cancer.

NBA-Abdul-Jabbar blames himself for lack of relationship with James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on the complicated relationship he has with LeBron James a day after sitting courtside to watch the Los Angeles Lakers forward break the NBA career scoring record he set nearly 40 years ago. Abdul-Jabbar, who played the final 14 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Lakers, hugged James and presented him with the record-setting ball during an on-court ceremony on Tuesday to recognize the scoring feat.

NFL-Executive director for NFLPA calls for end to Scouting Combine

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said on Wednesday that the annual NFL Scouting Combine should be done away with, calling it an "intrusive" experience for aspiring players. The combine sees top collegiate talent convene each year in Indianapolis, where National Football League teams meet with players and evaluate their mental and physical skills.

Cricket-Australia drop Head, Murphy debuts against India in Nagpur

Australia dropped middle-order batter Travis Head and handed uncapped off-spinner Todd Murphy his debut for the opening test against India in Nagpur on Thursday. Touring captain Pat Cummins won an important toss and elected to bat in spin-friendly conditions at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

NFL-Hamlin accepts NFLPA service award, vowing never to take role for granted

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin accepted the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Service Award on Wednesday, appearing in Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl a little over a month after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game. The 24-year-old had to have his heartbeat restored on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and left in an ambulance, horrifying fans.

