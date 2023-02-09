Rugby-Ireland captain Sexton fit for Six Nations clash with France
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit to face defending champions France in Saturday's Six Nations match in Dublin. Sexton took a blow to the head during their 34-10 win over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend and had to complete a head injury assessment (HIA) before he could resume training. Ireland coach Andy Farrell later said that Sexton's issue had been a "slight dead leg".
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit to face defending champions France in Saturday's Six Nations match in Dublin. Sexton took a blow to the head during their 34-10 win over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend and had to complete a head injury assessment (HIA) before he could resume training.
Ireland coach Andy Farrell later said that Sexton's issue had been a "slight dead leg". "Obviously the confusion around the HIA and stuff like that, it's nothing I can control," Sexton said.
"I'll be ready to go for 80 (minutes) this week if needed. I was happy in terms of how I felt physically at the weekend."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnny Sexton
- Dublin
- Ireland
- France
- Andy Farrell
- Sexton
ALSO READ
Irish PM says unclear if Northern Ireland protocol deal possible by April
Entertainment News Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan's spy film sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests; Ireland toasts record Oscar success with 14 nominations and more
Ireland sees lower than forecast inflation in 2023
Ex-soldier gets suspended sentence for Northern Ireland 'Troubles' manslaughter
Soccer-Shiels steps down as Northern Ireland women's coach