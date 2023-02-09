Left Menu

Smith, Labuschagne take Australia to 76/2 after early blow

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:40 IST
Smith, Labuschagne take Australia to 76/2 after early blow
Steve Smith. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne stitched an unbeaten 74-run partnership to help Australia reach 76 for two against India at lunch on the first day of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Asked to bowl, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/12) and Mohammed Siraj (1/13) dealt early blows to the visitors. The duo removed openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs as the ball swung.

Smith and Labuschagne, who were at the middle on 19 and 47 respectively when lunch was taken, then started the recovery taking Australia over the 75-run mark as spinners bowled majority of the overs in the first session of the day.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 76 for 2 in 32 overs (Steve Smith 19 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 47 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/12 and Mohammed Siraj 1/13)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023