IND vs AUS: Smith-Labuschagne rebuild after two early hiccups, visitors at 76/2 (Day 1, Lunch)

Star batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne did the repair works with a firm 74-run stand after Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami rattled Australia with two quick scalps early into the first Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. At the end of the first session, the score read 76/2 for Australia, with Smith (19*) and Labuschagne (47*) unbeaten at the crease.

Opting to bat first, Australia was off to a terrible start as the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami dismissed openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner for one run each. Khawaja was trapped lbw, while Shami sent Warner's off-stump cartwheeling to reduce Australia to 2/2 in 2.1 overs. Following this, Steve Smith and world number one ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne staged a fightback, braving raging Indian bowlers one ball at a time. Labuschagne looked extremely confident from ball one while Smith took some time to settle in.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was 20/2 with Marnus Labuschagne (8*) and Steve Smith (6*) at the crease. India had an edge after two early wickets. The dynamic Aussie duo of Smith (10*) and Labuschagne (28*) started getting close towards developing a 50-run stand. Australia was 48/2 in 20 overs.

Smith struck a four to bring up the fifty-run stand in 123 balls. The duo took Australia safely through the remainder of the first session.

Brief Scores: Australia: 76/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 47*, Steve Smith 19*, Mohammed Shami 1/12). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)