Left Menu

IND vs AUS: Smith-Labuschagne rebuild after two early hiccups, visitors at 76/2 (Day 1, Lunch)

Siraj, Shami dismissed Khawaja and Warner early into the match

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:49 IST
IND vs AUS: Smith-Labuschagne rebuild after two early hiccups, visitors at 76/2 (Day 1, Lunch)
Team India celebrating a wicket. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne did the repair works with a firm 74-run stand after Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami rattled Australia with two quick scalps early into the first Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. At the end of the first session, the score read 76/2 for Australia, with Smith (19*) and Labuschagne (47*) unbeaten at the crease.

Opting to bat first, Australia was off to a terrible start as the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami dismissed openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner for one run each. Khawaja was trapped lbw, while Shami sent Warner's off-stump cartwheeling to reduce Australia to 2/2 in 2.1 overs. Following this, Steve Smith and world number one ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne staged a fightback, braving raging Indian bowlers one ball at a time. Labuschagne looked extremely confident from ball one while Smith took some time to settle in.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was 20/2 with Marnus Labuschagne (8*) and Steve Smith (6*) at the crease. India had an edge after two early wickets. The dynamic Aussie duo of Smith (10*) and Labuschagne (28*) started getting close towards developing a 50-run stand. Australia was 48/2 in 20 overs.

Smith struck a four to bring up the fifty-run stand in 123 balls. The duo took Australia safely through the remainder of the first session.

Brief Scores: Australia: 76/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 47*, Steve Smith 19*, Mohammed Shami 1/12). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023