Left Menu

Tennis-Rybakina says she feels confident on all surfaces

"I feel confident on the grass, which I actually never thought I'm going to be that good on," Rybakina said. "Because as a junior I played maybe one or two times and it was not successful so when I started to work with my coach I said I don't really like grass, I don't know how to play on it.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:57 IST
Tennis-Rybakina says she feels confident on all surfaces
Elena Rybakina Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina says she feels confident playing on all surfaces and enjoys adapting to the demands of the game. The 23-year-old world number 10, who is most at home on hard surfaces, won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year after beating Ons Jabeur in the final of the grasscourt major.

"I feel pretty well on all surfaces, and for me, it's actually also fun to change the surface; that's the beauty of the sport, to adapt all the time," Rybakina, who was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan, told Eurosport. With her run to last month's final at Melbourne Park, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka, she became the first Kazakh tennis player to enter the top 10 in the singles rankings.

Rybakina said she was not successful on grass during her junior career but has improved over the years. "I feel confident on the grass, which I actually never thought I'm going to be that good on," Rybakina said.

"Because as a junior I played maybe one or two times and it was not successful so when I started to work with my coach I said I don't really like grass, I don't know how to play on it. "But in the end, it's for now my best achievement. My first WTA trophy was on clay, so I think I can play on all surfaces."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023