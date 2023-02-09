Sports News Roundup: Clippers' Tyronn Lue joins USA Basketball coaching staff; Tennis-Bublik smashes three racquets in Montpellier meltdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Clippers' Tyronn Lue joins USA Basketball coaching staff

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is replacing the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball coaching staff. Williams cited family commitments for his decision to step down, managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday.

Tennis-Bublik smashes three racquets in Montpellier meltdown

A raging Alexander Bublik laid waste to three racquets in a row at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Wednesday as the defending champion exited the ATP 250 event in the first round. Bublik, who was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan, lost 4-6 7-6(12) 6-7(3) to local hope Gregoire Barrere.

NFL-Still work to do says Goodell as old problems resurface

With COVID-19 disruptions behind, old issues resurfaced for the National Football League as diversity and concussions were back in the spotlight during Commissioner Roger Goodell's annual Super Bowl news conference on Wednesday. The previous two Super Bowls in Tampa and Los Angeles were both impacted to some degree by the pandemic with Goodell holding last year's state of the league media briefing outdoors as a precaution.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving leads Dallas to win in Mavs' debut

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and dished out five assists in his Dallas Mavericks debut and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points to power a 110-104 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Irving, who was officially acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, was 9 of 17 from the field with his new team as he helped pick up the slack for an absent Luka Doncic, who missed his third consecutive game with a heel injury.

NFL must face class action lawsuit over 'Sunday Ticket' prices

The U.S. National Football League (NFL) must face a $6 billion class action alleging it unlawfully limited televised games and drove up the cost of its "Sunday Ticket" package, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday. Sunday Ticket lets subscribers watch local and out-of-market games on Sunday, while football fans otherwise in any given market can only see a limited number of games.

Alpine skiing-Former world downhill medallist Fanchini dies aged 37

Italian Elena Fanchini, who won the downhill silver medal at the 2005 Alpine skiing world championships, has died aged 37, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said on Wednesday. Fanchini, who took part in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, was forced to withdraw from the 2018 PyeongChang Games after being diagnosed with cancer.

Soccer-US Soccer to 'voice concerns' over Saudi sponsorship at Women's World Cup

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) said on Wednesday it would voice its concerns to FIFA over a reported Saudi Arabian sponsorship deal for the Women's World Cup. Last week, co-hosts Australia and New Zealand wrote to FIFA seeking urgent clarification after the Guardian reported Visit Saudi will be named as a major sponsor of the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament.

NBA-Abdul-Jabbar blames himself for lack of relationship with James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on the complicated relationship he has with LeBron James a day after sitting courtside to watch the Los Angeles Lakers forward break the NBA career scoring record he set nearly 40 years ago. Abdul-Jabbar, who played the final 14 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Lakers, hugged James and presented him with the record-setting ball during an on-court ceremony on Tuesday to recognize the scoring feat.

Cricket-Labuschagne, Smith rebuild Australia after openers exit

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith combined in a gritty third-wicket partnership to help Australia overcome a wobbly start and reach 76-2 at lunch on day one of the opening test against India in Nagpur on Thursday. Touring captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat on a spin-friendly track but both the Australia openers were back in the hut inside the first 13 deliveries of the match.

Tennis-Rybakina says she feels confident on all surfaces

Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina says she feels confident playing on all surfaces and enjoys adapting to the demands of the game. The 23-year-old world number 10, who is most at home on hard surfaces, won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year after beating Ons Jabeur in the final of the grasscourt major.

