Rohit's 56 not out takes India to 77/1 after Jadeja takes a fifer

Captain Rohit Sharma (56 not out) scored an authoritative half-century after Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-for as India reached 77 for 1 at stumps on day one of the opening Test against Australia here on Thursday.

Come-back man Jadeja (5/47), playing his first international match after recovering from a knee injury, grabbed five wickets as India bowled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after tea.

Openers Rohit, who hit nine fours and a six in his 69 ball unbeaten knock, and KL Rahul (20) then put up a 76-run opening stand.

However, Rahul became spinner Todd Murphy's (1/13) first international wicket as the Indian opener was sent packing in the penultimate over of the day. India still trail by 100 runs.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37; Ravindra Jadeja 5/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/42).

India 1st innings: 77 for 1 in 24 overs (Rohit Sharma 56 not out, KL Rahul 20; Todd Murphy 1/13).

