Rugby-Jones left out as Wales make six changes for Scotland showdown

Experienced lock Alun Wyn Jones has been left out of the Wales match-day 23 to face Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday as head coach Warren Gatland says they are "looking to the future". Jones, the most capped international in world rugby, has been replaced in the side by debutant Dafydd Jenkins having taken a knock to the head in the 34-10 loss to Ireland last weekend. Team officials had cleared him to play this week.

Jenkins will partner Adam Beard in the second row, while prop Wyn Jones has returned from injury having missed the autumn internationals. He will pack down alongside Dillon Lewis and hooker Ken Owens. Christ Tshiunza makes a first Six Nations start at the back of the scrum with Tommy Reffell and number Jac Morgan, who played flanker last weekend.

"We've made some changes but tried to keep some continuity with the same backline," Gatland said in a media release from Welsh Rugby. "Wyn has been working really hard in the last three weeks in camp and he gets an opportunity. "Then Dafydd Jenkins comes into the second row, looking a bit to the future. Christ Tshiunza as well. We're looking at options at eight if Toby Faletau picks up an injury who's going to cover there, so Jac gets that chance."

The backline stays the same with the impressive centre Joe Hawkins and wing Rio Dyer given another run. "We thought we created opportunities last week but we weren't clinical enough in terms of finishing off some of those chances," Gatland said.

"We need to start better. We gave away some stupid penalties and unforced penalties when we weren't really under a lot of pressure so that's again been an area that we've spoken about. "We've tried to focus on the positives and the things that we can address ourselves."

Team: 15. Liam Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 82 caps), 14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 45 caps), 13. George North (Ospreys – 110 caps), 12. Joe Hawkins (Ospreys – 2 caps), 11. Rio Dyer (Dragons – 4 caps), 10. Dan Biggar (Toulon – 104 caps), 9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 41 caps), 1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 45 caps), 2. Ken Owens (Scarlets – 87 caps) captain, 3. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 46 caps), 4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 2 caps), 5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 42 caps), 6. Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 3 caps), 7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 5 caps), 8. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 7 caps).

Replacements: 16. Scott Baldwin (Ospreys – 35 caps), 17. Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 18 caps), 18. Leon Brown (Dragons – 22 caps), 19. Rhys Davies (Ospreys – uncapped), 20. Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 96 caps), 21. Rhys Webb (Ospreys – 37 caps), 22. Rhys Patchell (Scarlets – 21 caps), 23. Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 56 caps).

