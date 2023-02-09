Left Menu

Russia stripped of hosting swim worlds, moved to Singapore

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:36 IST
Russia stripped of hosting swim worlds, moved to Singapore
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Russia was stripped of hosting the 2025 swimming world championships on Thursday and Singapore was awarded the event by the governing body of the sport.

Russia had originally been chosen in 2019 to host the event in Kazan, which also held the championships in 2015.

The International Olympic Committee has asked the governing bodies of sports not to stage events in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

''Singapore has everything we hope to share with our athletes: world-class facilities, proven experience of hosting events of the highest quality and a comprehensive approach to aquatic sports that runs from elite level to the community,'' World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said in a statement which did not mention Russia.

The world championships feature swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo. This year's worlds will be in Fukuoka, Japan, and next year's event will be in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics previously removed last year's world short-course swimming championships from Russia and gave that event to the Australian city of Melbourne. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023