Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland's Sheehan ruled out of pivotal France clash

Leinster duo Andrew Porter and James Ryan are set to win their 50th caps, and will be joined in the half century club by Dave Kilcoyne if the Munster prop comes off the bench. Ireland team: 15. Conor Murray (Munster) 101 caps 1. Rob Herring (Ulster) 32 caps 3. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 49 caps 18.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 20:48 IST
Rugby-Ireland's Sheehan ruled out of pivotal France clash

Ireland made one change for Saturday's potentially pivotal Six Nations clash at home to France, with Ulster's Rob Herring replacing Dan Sheehan after the increasingly influential young hooker was ruled out through injury. After following up recent victories over New Zealand, South Africa and Australia with a clinical week one win over Wales, Ireland face the only team in world rugby with a better record than them as France chase a 15th win in a row.

Sheehan joins fellow first choice front row Tadhg Furlong on the sidelines and his loss will be particularly felt in the loose, where his speed and power has become an important part of Ireland's attack and defence. The return of fellow Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher to the bench will help soften the blow. Kelleher has not played for Ireland since getting injured against France a year ago.

Elsewhere Conor Murray is fit to start after a reported injury scare during the week. The experienced Munster scrumhalf was called into the starting XV at the last minute in Cardiff after Jamison Gibson Park picked up an injury. Leinster duo Andrew Porter and James Ryan are set to win their 50th caps, and will be joined in the half century club by Dave Kilcoyne if the Munster prop comes off the bench.

Ireland team: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 26 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 10 caps 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 48 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 10 caps 11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 110 caps (captain) 9. Conor Murray (Munster) 101 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 49 caps 2. Rob Herring (Ulster) 32 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 28 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 37 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster) 49 caps 6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 90 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 46 caps 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 24 caps

Replacements 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 18 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 49 caps 18. Tom O'Toole (Ulster) 5 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster) 69 caps 20. Jack Conan (Leinster) 34 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster) 8 caps 22. Ross Byrne (Leinster) 15 caps

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht) 42 caps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023