Sports News Roundup: Kyrie Irving leads Dallas to win in Mavs' debut; Super Bowl media embraces surprise new A-lister: Donna Kelce and more

NFL-Super Bowl media embraces surprise new A-lister: Donna Kelce

As celebrities descended on Phoenix this week ahead of Super Bowl 57, a brand new A-lister emerged that few had heard of before: Donna Kelce. The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will see her sons make history on Sunday when they become the first brothers to play each other in the NFL championship game.

Swimming-Singapore replaces Russia's Kazan as host of 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025 after the Russian city of Kazan was stripped of the event over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, governing body FINA said on Thursday. It will be the first time that the events will be held in a Southeast Asian city. More than 2,500 athletes are expected to participate.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving leads Dallas to win in Mavs' debut

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and dished out five assists in his Dallas Mavericks debut and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points to power a 110-104 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Irving, who was officially acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, was 9 of 17 from the field with his new team as he helped pick up the slack for an absent Luka Doncic, who missed his third consecutive game with a heel injury.

NFL-Ten former players sue NFL's benefits plan

Ten retired National Football League Players (NFL) have sued the league's benefits plan, board of trustees and Commissioner Roger Goodell as part of a class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Thursday. The complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for Maryland, accuses the defendants of a "disturbing pattern of erroneous and arbitrary benefits denials, bad faith contract misinterpretations, and other unscrupulous tactics" as a way to wrongfully deny disability claims.

Soccer-Vinicius Jr enjoys warm welcome in Morocco after pain in Spain

After weeks of being of relentlessly fouled by opponents and racially abused by rival fans in Spain, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr enjoyed a warm welcome in Morocco as he steered his team to a 4-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday to reach the Club World Cup final. Vinicius was the star attraction for the Moroccan fans, who created a noisy atmosphere at the sold-out Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium in Rabat.

NBA-Nets forward Durant traded to Suns - reports

The Brooklyn Nets have traded All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a swap deal that includes four other players and future first-round picks, American media reported on Thursday. ESPN reported two-times NBA champion Durant and TJ Warren would head to Phoenix while Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder would move the other way along with first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 plus a 2028 pick swap.

Soccer-US Soccer to 'voice concerns' over Saudi sponsorship at Women's World Cup

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) said on Wednesday it would voice its concerns to FIFA over a reported Saudi Arabian sponsorship deal for the Women's World Cup. Last week, co-hosts Australia and New Zealand wrote to FIFA seeking urgent clarification after the Guardian reported Visit Saudi will be named as a major sponsor of the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament.

Soccer-A future European Super League could have 80 clubs - A22 CEO

A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday. In a statement outlining the preliminary results of talks that A22 had with what it said was 50 European clubs and stakeholders of football, the company said change was necessary.

Alpine skiing-Canada's Crawford wins super-G gold by slimmest of margins

Canada's James Crawford won the men's super-G by the slimmest of margins in a stunning upset at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday. Starting 10th down Courchevel's gleaming L'Eclipse piste, Crawford grabbed the gold by finishing just 0.01 faster than Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and in a time of one minute 07.22 seconds.

Super Bowl ads lean on stars, humor to grab attention

An unprecedented number of star-studded commercials will battle for attention during Sunday's Super Bowl airing on Fox, as brands focus on getting laughs in a tough economy. Celebrities from the worlds of music and movies including rock legends Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol, who appear in a Workday ad about corporate "rockstars," and rapper Jack Harlow, featured in a spot for Doritos, will hit notes of humor and self-deprecation as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the National Football League championship.

