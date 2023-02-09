Left Menu

Anurag Thakur plays cricket with locals amid snowfall in Gulmarg

Approximately 1500 athletes across the country will take part in the games that will take place in Gulmarg and will be played across nine sports events. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 22:46 IST
Anurag Thakur plays cricket with locals amid snowfall in Gulmarg
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur played cricket with locals in Gulmarg ahead of the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games starting from February 10. Talking to the media, Anurag Thakur said that under the Khelo India initiative, youth, university and winter games are organised in the country.

"The entire country waits to participate in Khelo India Winter Games. Khelo India is a campaign wherein youth games, university games and winter games are organised. Youth Games are going on in 9 cities of Madhya Pradesh," said Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur while addressing media in Gulmarg. Approximately 1,500 athletes across the country will take part in the games that will take place in Gulmarg and will be played across nine sports events. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far. The third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be held from February 10 to February 14.

The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J&K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games association of the J&K.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023