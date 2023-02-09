Left Menu

Oversight Committee probe against WFI will not affect performance of wrestlers: Mahavir Singh Phogat

India will be hosting the Asian Wrestling Championships for the ninth time. The 36th edition will be held from March 28 to April 2.

09-02-2023
Mahavir Singh Phogat (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahavir Singh Phogat, wrestling coach and father of ace wrestlers Geeta and Babita and uncle of Vinesh Phogat, has said that wrestlers' performance will not be affected by the Oversight Committee doing an inquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and intimidation as levelled by prominent sportspersons. Vinesh Phogat was among the wrestlers who led the protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in Delhi

The Oversight Committee is inquiring into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/or intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI, as levelled by prominent sportspersons. India will be hosting the Asian Wrestling Championships for the ninth time. The 36th edition will be held from March 28 to April 2.

The continental championship will see competitions in men's freestyle, women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman divisions. It will offer ranking points to the wrestlers which will determine their seedings for the World Championships in September. "We will know about this after the committee completes its investigation. Preparation for the Asian Wrestling Championships is going on. I don't think it will affect the performance of the wrestlers," Mahavir Singh Phogat told ANI at an event.

Former wrestler Babita Phogat was added to the panel of the Oversight Committee formed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to undertake the day-to-day administration of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). "Babita Phogat now becomes the 6th member of the Oversight Committee, being headed by Khel Ratna Awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission, Khel Ratna Awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA, Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, Ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium," the sports ministry had said in a statement.

The government established the Oversight Committee to handle the day-to-day management of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). (ANI)

