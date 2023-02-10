Left Menu

Soccer-Tigres coach Cocca leaves to accept Mexico job, says club

Mexican side Tigres UANL have parted ways with coach Diego Cocca after he decided to accept the Mexico national team job, the Liga MX club said on Thursday.

Updated: 10-02-2023 03:48 IST
Mexican side Tigres UANL have parted ways with coach Diego Cocca after he decided to accept the Mexico national team job, the Liga MX club said on Thursday. "We have decided to terminate the working relationship with Diego Cocca as Technical Director of Club Tigres after knowing his decision to accept the coach position of the Mexican National Team," Tigres said in a statement.

Mexican media reported that Argentine Cocca is set to replace compatriot Gerardo Martino, who resigned after Mexico were eliminated from last year's World Cup, failing to make it past the group stage for the first time since 1978. Former Racing Club boss Cocca, who only joined Tigres three months ago, is known in Mexican football for winning back-to-back league titles with Atlas in 2021 and 2022, ending the club's 70-year title drought.

Tigres appointed assistant Marco Antonio "Chima" Ruiz as their new coach.

