Soccer-Cincinnati sign Colombia defender Arias

FC Cincinnati have signed Colombia defender Santiago Arias through the 2023 season, with an option to extend for an extra year, the MLS club said on Thursday. "His defensive instincts, character, and overall quality is a welcome addition to the group." Arias joined Atletico in 2018 after five years at PSV Eindhoven, where he won three league titles and two Dutch Super Cups.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 04:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 04:32 IST
FC Cincinnati have signed Colombia defender Santiago Arias through the 2023 season, with an option to extend for an extra year, the MLS club said on Thursday. The 31-year-old, who recently played for Spanish second-tier side Granada on loan from Atletico Madrid, has joined Cincinnati on a free transfer, MLS said.

"Santi brings an enormous amount of experience and ability to FC Cincinnati," Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright said. "His defensive instincts, character, and overall quality is a welcome addition to the group." Arias joined Atletico in 2018 after five years at PSV Eindhoven, where he won three league titles and two Dutch Super Cups. He then helped Atleti win the 2018 UEFA Super Cup.

Arias has more than 50 caps and was part of the Colombia squad that finished third at the Copa America Centenario and also went to the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

