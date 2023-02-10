Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Super Bowl media embraces surprise new A-lister: Donna Kelce

As celebrities descended on Phoenix this week ahead of Super Bowl 57, a brand new A-lister emerged that few had heard of before: Donna Kelce. The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will see her sons make history on Sunday when they become the first brothers to play each other in the NFL championship game.

Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

NFL-Ten former players sue NFL's benefits plan over 'unscrupulous tactics'

Ten retired National Football League Players (NFL) filed a class-action lawsuit against the league's benefits plan, board of trustees and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday, accusing them of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully deny claims. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Maryland, alleges financially-incentivized doctors were given additional cases if they denied more claims, with the goal of limiting benefit payments to the players for whom the plan was designed.

Tennis-Raducanu given Indian Wells wild card

Briton Emma Raducanu has been handed a wild card for next month's WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells, tournament organisers announced on Thursday. Raducanu, who became an international sensation when at 18 years old she won the 2021 U.S. Open as a qualifier, struggled with injuries and inconsistent play last year and has seen her world ranking plummet to 80.

Soccer-Cincinnati sign Colombia defender Arias

FC Cincinnati have signed Colombia defender Santiago Arias through the 2023 season, with an option to extend for an extra year, the MLS club said on Thursday. The 31-year-old, who recently played for Spanish second-tier side Granada on loan from Atletico Madrid, has joined Cincinnati on a free transfer, MLS said.

Soccer-Super League only way out for European football says A22 CEO

The European Super League project has adapted to criticism from two years ago when it was first launched but still remains the only solution to European football's growing problems, the CEO of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, the company published preliminary results of talks with 50 European clubs and stakeholders of football, saying "the vast majority of them share the assessment that the very foundation of European football is under threat, and it is time for change."

Soccer-Fans irate as FIFA moves Club World Cup match to Tangier

The Club World Cup third-place match between Brazil's Flamengo and Egypt's Al Ahly planned to be held in Rabat before the final on Saturday has been moved to Tangier, FIFA said on Thursday. Host country Morocco decided to switch the venue to preserve the pitch at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium for the final between Real Madrid and Al Hilal.

NFL-Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to live performance at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, headlining a halftime show that will highlight her Caribbean culture. The Barbados-born singer has not released a solo album since January 2016 and fans will be clamouring to see the 34-year-old chart-topper when she takes the stage for a global audience of millions at State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl ads lean on stars, humor to grab attention

An unprecedented number of star-studded commercials will battle for attention during Sunday's Super Bowl airing on Fox, as brands focus on getting laughs in a tough economy. Celebrities from the worlds of music and movies including rock legends Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol, who appear in a Workday ad about corporate "rockstars," and rapper Jack Harlow, featured in a spot for Doritos, will hit notes of humor and self-deprecation as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the National Football League championship.

Soccer-Tigres coach Cocca leaves to accept Mexico job, says club

Mexican side Tigres UANL have parted ways with coach Diego Cocca after he decided to accept the Mexico national team job, the Liga MX club said on Thursday. "We have decided to terminate the working relationship with Diego Cocca as Technical Director of Club Tigres after knowing his decision to accept the coach position of the Mexican National Team," Tigres said in a statement.

