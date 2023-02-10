Rugby-Bunting appointed coach of women's world champions New Zealand
Bunting replaces Wayne Smith, the former All Blacks assistant coach and mastermind, who came out of retirement to coach the Black Ferns last year then stepped down after their World Cup triumph in November. In partnership with Cory Sweeney, Bunting co-coached the women's sevens team to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games before stepping down to take on a "culture and leadership" role with the Black Ferns.
In partnership with Cory Sweeney, Bunting co-coached the women's sevens team to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games before stepping down to take on a "culture and leadership" role with the Black Ferns. "It is such an amazing time to be involved in women's rugby," Bunting, 47, said in a statement.
"As a team, it is important we keep building off the success from last year and create an environment that nurtures, supports and produces thriving people and in turn, a successful game."
