Sports News Roundup: NFL-Super doctors ready but happy to stay on Super Bowl sidelines; Soccer-PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern - L'Equipe and more

NFL-Super doctors ready but happy to stay on Super Bowl sidelines

Damar Hamlin put NFL medical staff in the spotlight but while they are ready to spring into action during Sunday's Super Bowl to deal with anything from cardiac arrest to delivering a baby they would much prefer to stay on the sidelines. Emergency medical staff working NFL games operate largely unnoticed until called upon as they were on Jan. 2 when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest making a tackle.

Soccer-PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern - L'Equipe

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday. Messi played the full 90 minutes of PSG's 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday but later felt pain in his hamstring, the report said.

NFL-Super Bowl media embraces surprise new A-lister: Donna Kelce

As celebrities descended on Phoenix this week ahead of Super Bowl 57, a brand new A-lister emerged that few had heard of before: Donna Kelce. The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will see her sons make history on Sunday when they become the first brothers to play each other in the NFL championship game.

Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

NFL-Ten former players sue NFL's benefits plan over 'unscrupulous tactics'

Ten retired National Football League Players (NFL) filed a class-action lawsuit against the league's benefits plan, board of trustees and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday, accusing them of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully deny claims. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Maryland, alleges financially-incentivized doctors were given additional cases if they denied more claims, with the goal of limiting benefit payments to the players for whom the plan was designed.

NHL roundup: Lightning win Cup Final rematch vs. Avs

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy crafted his first shutout of the season, Brandon Hagel produced three points and the Lightning blanked the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. In the first meeting between the clubs since last June's Stanley Cup Final, Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots to extend his franchise-record shutout total to 29. Hagel had two goals and an assist to lead the Lightning offensive output as they broke a two-game skid (0-1-1).

NBA-Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

A Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his only MVP season in 2007-08 fetched $5.8 million at an auction on Thursday, becoming the second-most expensive basketball jersey ever sold, auction house Sotheby's said. Michael Jordan's jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals holds the record for the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history after it sold for over $10 million in September also via Sotheby's.

NFL-Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to live performance at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, headlining a halftime show that will highlight her Caribbean culture. The Barbados-born singer has not released a solo album since January 2016 and fans will be clamouring to see the 34-year-old chart-topper when she takes the stage for a global audience of millions at State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

NBA roundup: Bucks win ninth straight as Lakers rest LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. Khris Middleton scored 22 points off the Milwaukee bench, and Jrue Holiday finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Soccer-Man United, Palace charged by FA for 'mass confrontation'

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged following a "mass confrontation" between their players during last weekend's Premier League, the Football Association said. The incident took place in the 67th minute of the Feb. 4 game, which United won 2-1 at home, as Casemiro was shown a straight red card for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

