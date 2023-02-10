Five young stars who are set to take Women's T20 World Cup by storm

Since Australia won the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, many of cricket's most famous players have remained active, but during that same year, a number of promising young players have also developed and are now poised to ascend to the top levels of the sport. We take a look at 5 players who have what it takes to make a serious splash at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Alice Capsey (England) Alice Capsey is a gem that England has discovered. The powerful hitter enters the lineup at number three to offer strength, and she has already proven that she can quickly score runs against the finest teams in the world. In her 10 T20I appearances since making her debut at the age of 17 back in July last year, Capsey has scored 234 runs at an average of 33.42 and a strike rate of 127.86.

You can expect to see her helping England get off to many fast starts in the tournament. Richa Ghosh (India)

India are fortunate to have many well-known players, and young Richa Ghosh has what it takes to compete at the star level in the event. Even at the young age of 19, the keeper-batter contributed when needed with the bat and performed admirably behind the stumps to assist the team win the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. But more will be asked of her in the senior competition, and she looks to be in great form, hitting a brilliant 91* against Bangladesh in the final warm-up match.

Marufa Akter (Bangladesh) Marufa Akter, a star of the recently concluded U19 Women's T20 World Cup, will want to repeat her success at the senior level. The 18-year-old made her debut on the tour to New Zealand in December and picked up valuable experience in South African conditions with the U19s last month.

A classy strike bowler, Akter will be a threat particularly first up with the new ball. Amy Hunter (Ireland)

When Amy Hunter scored an unbeaten 121* in an ODI against Zimbabwe on the day of her 16th birthday back in 2021, she created history by becoming the youngest player to ever record an international senior century. Hunter has continued to grow her game since then, scoring 216 T20I runs in her 13 appearances in the format to-date.

Hunter, who can also maintain wickets, was a member of the Ireland U19 team that did well in competition at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in January. And her quick-fire 26 from 14 balls at the top of the order gave Ireland a wonderful start in their triumph over the number one team in the world, Australia, in their warm-up match. Darcie Brown (Australia)

One of the most exciting bowlers to emerge in world cricket in the last couple of years, Australia's Darcie Brown has pace, bounce and swing. She is a very valuable addition to the Australian bowling attack because of her triple threat, and she frequently breaks through during the powerplay. Her 4/17 against India in the warm-up matches suggests she could be perfect to extract something extra from the South African pitches. (ANI)

