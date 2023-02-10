Jadeja-Axar extend India's lead to 144 runs on day 2

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel extended India's lead to 144 runs after Rohit Sharma scored a century as the hosts ended day two of the opening Test against Australia at 321 for seven here on Friday. Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (120 off 212 balls) batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format.

However, the Indian skipper became his Australian counterpart's first victim as a Pat Cummins delivery sent Rohit's off stump cartwheeling. All-rounders Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar (52 not out) then combined forces, scoring unbeaten fifties, to put India in a strong position.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy (5/82) continued to impress in his debut game as he picked up four wickets on Friday, including the scalps of Virat Kohli (12) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7).

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 321 for 7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66; Todd Murphy 5/82).

