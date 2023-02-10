Left Menu

Lyon to face Chelsea in Women's Champions League quarters

PSG or Wolfsburg will be at home first in the semifinals against Bayern or Arsenal.The final is scheduled for June 3 at PSV Eindhovens stadium.

Defending champion Lyon will face English league leader Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League after the draw was made Friday Lyon won its sixth European title in seven years last season but finished second in its group in December behind Arsenal.

Arsenal was drawn against Bayern Munich, with the first leg to be played in Germany.

Barcelona, which broke Lyon's title streak in 2021, was paired with Roma and will travel to Italy for the first leg. Paris Saint-Germain is at home first against Wolfsburg.

The first-leg games are scheduled for March 21-22, with the return games the following week.

The semifinals are in April, with the winner between Lyon and Chelsea to meet Roma or Barcelona. PSG or Wolfsburg will be at home first in the semifinals against Bayern or Arsenal.

The final is scheduled for June 3 at PSV Eindhoven's stadium. AP SSC SSC

