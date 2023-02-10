Left Menu

TRAU register come-from-behind 3-2 win over Churchill Brothers

Churchill Brothers are on the fifth spot with 23 points.

TRAU FC put up a spirited show to bounce back from behind twice and defeat Churchill Brothers 3-2 in the I-League at the Kumban Lampak Stadium here on Friday. The first 45 minutes were mostly about Churchill, and they took the lead in the 38th minute by sheer luck when Salam Rajan Singh of TRAU tapped the ball into his own net while trying to clear hastily in the 38th minute.

Leimapokpam Nandakumar Singh's team did not look like a winning side till the end of the first half but somehow completely transformed itself after the break.

TRAU scored the equaliser through Billu Teli (57th) when he headed the ball to the far post from a short corner by player-of-the-match Fernandinho.

Churchill once again went ahead when substitute Kapil Hoble made it 2-1 in the 66th minute.

A minute later, Komron Tursunov (67th) made it 2-2 before Fernandinho converted a penalty (78th) to seal a fine win.

The win also avenged their 1-6 defeat to the Goan side back in December.

TRAU are now third on the table with 26 points. The top two teams -- Sreenidi Deccan and RoundGlass Punjab -- are eight points clear of them. Churchill Brothers are on the fifth spot with 23 points.

