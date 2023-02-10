Left Menu

Short track-Record female Olympian Fontana to stay with Italy

Italy's most decorated female Olympian, record breaking short track speed skater Arianna Fontana, will not defect to another country, the head of the Italian Olympic Committee said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:24 IST
Short track-Record female Olympian Fontana to stay with Italy

Italy's most decorated female Olympian, record breaking short track speed skater Arianna Fontana, will not defect to another country, the head of the Italian Olympic Committee said on Friday. Last month, the 32-year-old athlete had hinted at a possible switch to the U.S. due to a long-running feud she has with the Italian national skating federation.

"She called me last weekend and we spoke several times. I want to say it: there is no question that Arianna Fontana will not continue competing for Italy," Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malago said. His comments, reported by the ANSA news agency, were confirmed by his spokesman.

Last year, Fontana won three medals in Beijing, bringing her personal Olympic medal tally to 11 - more than any other short track skater, female or male - but cast doubt over her presence at the following Olympics in 2026 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. "Things with the federation are what they are," she had said during the Beijing Games.

The rift between Fontana and her national federation reportedly emerged after it opposed her choice of husband and Italian-American citizen Anthony Lobello as coach after the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Things got worse when Fontana claimed she had been harassed by male national team athletes during training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023